Centered around the concept of Mission Excellence, Hopedale Medical Complex’s October Employee of the Month, Charles “Chuck” Skogley embodies what it means to “Be HMC”. Chuck was honored on Friday, October 22, 2021, for the role he plays as part of the Environmental Health Services (EHS) Team at Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC).
While Chuck is currently a member of the EHS Team at the Hopedale Wellness Center (HWC), Chuck started his career at HMC in the Security Department in 2016. Chuck rose to department lead and was in that position until his recent decision to transition to the EHS Department.
Nominated by a fellow Hopedale Wellness Center employee, Chuck was recognized for his commitment to keeping the HWC amazingly clean and safe for the members, patients and staff who frequent the facility. In his nomination, Judy Musselman, Massage Therapist, commented, “Chuck keeps this place clean, is willing to jump in and help, and always asks if there is anything additional that he can do to help. He is a faithful and dedicated member of the HMC Family.”
