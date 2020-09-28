Flu season is here and OSF HealthCare is ready. For your convenience, OSF HealthCare will offer a walk-in flu shot clinic for those who are 19 years of age and older on Saturday October 3, from 8 a.m. until noon at the following locations:

  • OSFMG-Primary Care
    5111 N. Glen Park Place, Peoria
  • OSFMG-Primary Care
    10 Saint Claire Ct. Suite 100, Washington
  • OSFMG-Primary Care
    435 Maxine Drive, Morton

Please wear a mask into the offices and provide an ID and insurance/Medicare/Medicaid card (if applicable).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made a strong recommendation for everyone who is able, six months or older, to receive the flu vaccine this year due to the prevalence of COVID-19. In support of this guidance, OSF HealthCare is taking extra steps to increase the number of vaccinations available and expand access points for patients to receive them.