Blain’s Farm & Fleet, the Midwest’s premier family-owned retail store, and Country Jam, a three-day country music festival, are partnering to find the Voice of Blain’s, a national contest which calls on America’s musicians to submit their recording of the Blain’s Farm & Fleet theme song. Participants will compete for a chance to be one of three finalists to perform live at Country Jam in Eau Claire, WI on Saturday, July 18, 2020, where the winner will be chosen. The winner will also record their creations in a professional studio to be featured in Blain’s Farm & Fleet advertising materials.
“During this time when the new normal is to stay at home, celebrities are turning their living rooms into #Couchella or #ClubQuarantine and using music as a means of healing, entertainment and connection,” says Kristin Stewart, Blain’s Farm & Fleet Chief Marketing Officer. “We love the way this is bringing people together and the amazing spirit Americans are showing during this time, so we are inviting everyone to join this creative movement by recording their own version of our iconic theme song.”
Participants can enter by going to the Contest Page on the Blain’s Farm & Fleet website (www.farmandfleet.com/hardestworkingpeople) and submit their song between now and May 31, 2020, by 11:59 p.m. CST.
Submissions do not need to be professionally done, and musicians of all skill levels are encouraged to record what they can wherever they are, whether that be in their living room, basement, or even at the kitchen table. An independent panel of judges will review submissions and choose three finalists. Fans will vote for their favorite finalist online before the festival or in person on Saturday July 18. The artist with the greatest number of votes will be announced as the Voice of Blain’s at Country Jam. At the present time, Country Jam is planned to continue as scheduled, however, if the event is postponed or cancel, the finalists will perform at the later date or Blain’s Farm & Fleet will find an alternative opportunity to showcase the finalists.
“Blain’s Farm & Fleet invites all musicians from across the United States to participate,” says Miranda Becker, Blain’s Farm & Fleet Public Relations and Event Lead. “Since 1955, we’ve maintained our roots serving communities with all our heart and encourage everyone to submit an entry to get the opportunity and privilege of being the voice of the Hardest Working People in America.”
