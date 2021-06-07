Katlin Sage Bollenback of Morton has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at Elon University in North Carolina. The Dean’s List is composed of students with no grade below a B minus and a grade point average of at least 3.50 in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Elon is ranked among the top-100 National Universities by U.S. News & World Report with a #2 ranking for excellence in undergraduate teaching and #10 for innovation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.