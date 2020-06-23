Returning Library Materials
Patrons can return library materials on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To return materials, come up to the front door of the building and place items in the bins located inside the vestibule. The drive-up book drop remains closed at this time.
Check Out Materials with Book Valet
Place a hold on Morton Library items through the online catalog, the myLibro app, or the RSAcat app. When a notification is received that a hold is available either by phone or email, a pick-up time must be scheduled. Call (309) 263-2200 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule a pick-up time, or schedule a time using the myLibro app. Find instructions on using the myLibro app by visiting http://www.mortonlibrary.org/curbside-service/. Patrons can park in one of the designated Book Valet parking spots when they arrive and alert the Book Valet staff that they are there using the myLibro app or by calling the number on the sign.
Sign Up for a Library Card
If you live in the Morton Library's service area and do not have a library card or have lost your card, you can now register online for a temporary digital card to access online services. Visit www.mortonlibrary.org/online-temporary-library-card/. Patrons who would like a permanent card can call (309) 263-2200 to schedule an appointment time to register for a new card.
Summer Reading
There are summer reading programs available for all ages! Download the READsquared app and search for Morton Public Library or visit mortonlibrary.org/readsquared.com/ to sign up. Children ages zero through five can participate in the Read to Me program and earn a prize for every 25 books that are read to them. Readers entering grades kindergarten through six can track how many minutes they read or listen to books and earn a badge (and a prize). Teens entering grades seven through 12 will earn a badge for every hour they read or listen. Plus, they can complete weekly missions to earn more points toward a badge. Adults can track each hour they read, listen, or read to their kids and be entered into weekly drawings for local gift cards.
Library Programs
Morton Library is still offering programs virtually even while the building remains closed. Visit the online calendar for more information and registration: www.mortonlibrary.org.
For questions, call (309) 263-2200, email questions@mortonlibrary.org, or send a Facebook message to @mortonlibrary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.