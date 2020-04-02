Morton businesses and families are experiencing unprecedented uncertainty with the growing concerns of COVID-19. To help provide information and bridge the gap to resource, the Morton Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Council have been sharing information received from local, regional, state and federal partners.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce website, www.mortonchamber.org, has a growing list of updates from Morton businesses regarding closures, changes in hours and modifications to business operations to comply with mandates. The website also includes a list of emergency assistance resources, as well as resources available to local businesses that are affected by COVID-19.
The Chamber office is closed and staff are working remotely and are available via email and social media. Phone messages at the office at number (309) 263-2491 will be checked regularly. If immediate assistance is needed after hours or over the weekend, hotline services are available with the Tazewell Emergency Operations Center at (309) 929-0223 and the Illinois Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline is available at 1 (800) 889-3931.
Resources for Food Insecurity
One concern the community has expressed is for food availability and access for families and children during the school and business closures. The following locations have food pantries in Morton. Please call ahead, as availability and regulations are consistently changing.
- Community Harvest Food Pantry (309) 696-5937
Saturday from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Trinity Church, 1901 S. Fourth Ave.
- First Baptist Church, 900 E. Jefferson St. (309) 266-9654
Wednesday from 8:30 AM - 3:30 PM
- We Care, 622 W. Jackson St. (309) 263-1015
Tuesdays from 1:00 - 3:00 by appointment
Call for other appointment options
Arbor Management is also providing curbside breakfast and lunches for Morton and Groveland children through April 7. Meals will be distributed weekdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Bertha Frank and Jefferson School, and 11 - 11:30 a.m. at Groveland Missionary Church.
The Caring Cupboards are mini food pantries placed throughout the community that are accessible at all times. They are located at Community United Church of Christ, 223 N. First St., N. Main Street by Village Hall, W. Jefferson Street across from Eli’s Coffee, Knights of Columbus Hall on David St., and the Advent Lutheran Church.
For homebound individuals and families, the Partnership for Healthy Community is coordinating a food and supply delivery program. To receive food, contact Heart of Illinois 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or (309) 999-4029. Heart of Illinois 2-1-1 is a database of service providers for various needs.
