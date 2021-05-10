Since 2016, Kona Ice of Peoria has been a welcome addition to the central Illinois community. With their fundraising model and patented serve yourself ‘Flavorwave’, their shaved ice trucks have given back over $100,000 to central Illinois schools, non-profits and other entities needing fundraising opportunities.
Kona Ice of Peoria currently operates three trucks, two minis’, and have expanded onto their building in Marquette Heights, which is the old Freedom Oil station that sat empty for 15 years before Kona Ice purchased it.
“The past year has been crazy for everyone, but one thing is still evident – the community always needs fundraising and we have been there to answer that call. We look forward to serving all of our customers and friends again and bringing back a sense of normalcy this summer,” said Robin Durdel, Kona Ice of Peoria’s owner.
Also, with the expansion comes some additional opportunities. “We have been asked several times by the local community to serve Kona Ice and maybe some ice cream at our corner location so there is a site where people can come instead of searching for our trucks,” said Durdel. “We are excited to announce that we will soon be opening Korner Island at 813 Lincoln Road in Marquette Heights where we will be serving Kona Ice and also Hershey’s Ice cream.”
Kona Ice of Peoria is a franchise proudly owned and operated by Jamie and Robin Durdel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.