Midwest Food Bank has sent disaster relief to help victims of the rare winter storm in Texas. Every county in the state is under a state of emergency as they have received heavy snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures. The deadly storm has left millions without power.
The Salvation Army has requested over 4,000 family food boxes be sent to their facility in Arlington, Texas. Multiple loads of boxes were prepared and shipped from MFB Bloomington-Normal beginning last Friday, with more prepared throughout the weekend and shipped as the week continued.
“We’re blessed to be able to help our neighbors to the South,” says Mike Hoffman, Procurement Director of Midwest Food Bank. “MFB is ready to continue to help Texans for as long as necessary.”
Family food boxes have enough shelf-stable food to feed a family of four for four to five days. As a Salvation Army First Responder, Midwest Food Bank can have relief on the road with 24 hours of a call.
“We see this as an opportunity to live out our mission of sharing the love of Christ,” Lisa Martin, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Morton Illinois. “Our dedicated volunteers and generous donors allow MFB to bring help and hope to those in need.”
For those who wish to help, financial donations give Midwest Food Bank the flexibility to quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of the victims. To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport them, visit midwestfoodbank.org, and click on “Donate”. On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text @MFB to 52014 to donate.
Midwest Food Bank has 12 locations, including 10 in the U.S. and one each in East Africa and Haiti. For more information about Midwest Food Bank (of MFB Location), please visit their website at midwestfoodbank.org.
