More than 200 students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Iowa Wesleyan University. Students exemplifying academic excellence represent the United States and countries abroad. Criteria to be a part of IW's Dean's List include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Area students included are Nathan Cronkhite of Washington and Hailee Woosley of Washburn.
As Southeast Iowa's regional comprehensive university, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.
