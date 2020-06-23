More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List. Area students named to the Dean’s List include:

Eureka

Matthew Bryan Zehr, Agricultural Systems Technology

Germantown Hills

Kelsey Morgan Alderson, Supply Chain Management

Ryan Joseph Meyer, Mechanical Engineering

Joel Richard Sutter, Mechanical Engineering

Bethany Bac-Nghi Trang, Graphic Design

Metamora

Rachel Renee Casey, Agronomy

Cole Russell Hunt, Computer Engineering

Nicolas Aaron Lee, Mechanical Engineering

Cyndi Mahan, English

Joel Phillip Tobben, Mechanical Engineering

Morton

Cameron D. Leman, Industrial Design

Michael Jeffrey Neilson, Electrical Engineering

William J. Neilson, Chemical Engineering

Anna Jane Stanton, Supply Chain Management

Jonah Anthony Stoffer, Electrical Engineering

Tremont

Cordon J. Davis, Supply Chain Management

Brinlee Jo Geyer, Biology

Megan Nicole Knobeloch, Chemistry

Joelle Ann Ulrich, Elementary Education

Washington

Faith Anne Burroughs, Mechanical Engineering

Chase Cagle, Mechanical Engineering

Robert Grahek, Industrial Engineering

Paul Lewis Hallbick, Animal Science

Ian Michael Juskiv, Pre-Landscape Architecture

Jacob Lawrence Martin, Computer Engineering

Shane Semlow, Supply Chain Management

Micah Gerard Stewart, Aerospace Engineering

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.