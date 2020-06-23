More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List. Area students named to the Dean’s List include:
Eureka
Matthew Bryan Zehr, Agricultural Systems Technology
Germantown Hills
Kelsey Morgan Alderson, Supply Chain Management
Ryan Joseph Meyer, Mechanical Engineering
Joel Richard Sutter, Mechanical Engineering
Bethany Bac-Nghi Trang, Graphic Design
Metamora
Rachel Renee Casey, Agronomy
Cole Russell Hunt, Computer Engineering
Nicolas Aaron Lee, Mechanical Engineering
Cyndi Mahan, English
Joel Phillip Tobben, Mechanical Engineering
Morton
Cameron D. Leman, Industrial Design
Michael Jeffrey Neilson, Electrical Engineering
William J. Neilson, Chemical Engineering
Anna Jane Stanton, Supply Chain Management
Jonah Anthony Stoffer, Electrical Engineering
Tremont
Cordon J. Davis, Supply Chain Management
Brinlee Jo Geyer, Biology
Megan Nicole Knobeloch, Chemistry
Joelle Ann Ulrich, Elementary Education
Washington
Faith Anne Burroughs, Mechanical Engineering
Chase Cagle, Mechanical Engineering
Robert Grahek, Industrial Engineering
Paul Lewis Hallbick, Animal Science
Ian Michael Juskiv, Pre-Landscape Architecture
Jacob Lawrence Martin, Computer Engineering
Shane Semlow, Supply Chain Management
Micah Gerard Stewart, Aerospace Engineering
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.
