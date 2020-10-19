Impact Central Illinois is pleased to announce the Not-for-Profit Grant Information Session. They invite all not-for-profit organizations from the Tri-County area (Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties) to come learn more about their grant application and decision process on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at St. Thomas Parish Hall, 904 E Lake Ave, Peoria Heights 61616. This session is open to all non-profits, small and large.
Impact Central Illinois will award two grants in 2021: IMPACT Grant for $100,000 and INSPIRE Grant for approximately $50,000. This information session will include an overview of both grants, as well as program guidelines and grant applications. ICI Grant Committee representatives will be available to answer questions and provide guidance as needed.
“We are thrilled to be offering two grants this year”, says Laurie Weaver, President and Co-Founder. “This will allow us to have a much broader reach in impacting the Central Illinois community.”
Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. A recording of the session will be available for those who cannot attend.
Visit impactcentralillinois.org/apply-for-a-grant for more information.
The specific grant amounts in any given funding year is based on membership and is announced after December 31.
About Impact Central Illinois
Impact Central Illinois is a 501(c)(3) women's collective giving organization serving Central Illinois. Each year, Impact combines donations from their members to give high-impact grants to worthy programs/projects of local non-profits selected by their members.
To become a member of Impact Central Illinois, visit https://www.impactcentralillinois.org/join-get-involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.