Eureka College has partnered with MacMurray College to offer transfer options to students affected by MacMurray’s impending closing.
Eureka College President Dr. Jamel Santa Cruze Wright and MacMurray College President Beverly Rodgers have formally signed an agreement that will give MacMurray students the option to finish their degrees at Eureka.
As part of the agreement, Eureka will expedite the admissions process, waive the application fee, accept MacMurray students from all programs and, most significantly, meet out-of-pocket tuition costs of current MacMurray students.
Students interested in transferring can visit eureka.edu/MacMurray for more information.
Located in Eureka, Illinois, and chartered in 1855, Eureka College cultivates excellence in learning, service and leadership while providing students uniquely personalized and custom educational opportunities.
