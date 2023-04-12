The Monmouth College softball team split a non-conference home double header against Fontbonne University on Saturday, April 2, 2023. The Scots (6-12) lost the opener 5-3 and won the nightcap 3-1.
In the opener, Monmouth left runners on in the first two innings and Fontbonne took the lead in the third against starter Lizzie Durfee (Arlington, Washington). A single, a walk and an error loaded the bases with one out. With two down, a dropped flyball scored three runs and a dropped pop up scored a fourth to give the visitors a 4-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Addison Narlock (Antioch, Illinois) was hit by a pitch, and she was out at second as Lillian Hucke (Aledo, Illinois) reached on a fielders' choice. Calista Warmowski (Spring Grove, Illinois) doubled to center to get the Scots on the board. MyKenzie Kloess (Dupo, Illinois) singled and stole second. Abby Winstead (Morton, Illinois) singled home Warmowski and an error scored Winstead to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Neither team scored until the seventh. Fontbonne used a bunt single, stolen base, wild pitch and sacrifice fly to take a 5-3 lead.
Durfee (1-5) took the loss despite not allowing an earned run. She gave up four hits over five innings and struck out one. Anna McCarty (Decatur, Illinois) allowed one run on two hits in two innings of work with a strikeout.
In game two, Fontbonne took the lead against Abby Leber (Tremont, Illinois) in the top of the second. A two-out double, followed by a single to left, gave the Griffins a 1-0 lead.
The Scots left two on in the second and lost the tying run at the plate to end the third on a double play. A couple Fontbonne diving catches in the outfield prevented the Scots from pulling even.
Monmouth finally broke through, with one monster swing, in the sixth. Kloess was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Madelyn Belville (Rushville, Illinois) singled with one out. Kendall Lewis (Cambridge, Illinois) crushed a 3-run homer past the scoreboard in center field to give the Scots a 3-1 lead.
Fontbonne started the seventh with a single, but Leber shut them down with a fly out, strikeout and another fly out to end the game.
Leber (3-5) threw a complete game, her third of the season, to win game two. She allowed one run on eight hits while striking out four. Leber did not issue a walk in seven innings.
