On Saturday, April 15, 2023, the Morton Junior High School Boys Bowling Team participated in the IESA Sectionals Tournament held at Landmark in Peoria. Henry Jones, Chase Hopper, Max Carter, Daemon Fiscus, Cade Cowley, and Weston Sadler rotated into the four-man rotation and finished first with 2124 total pins, beating second place Normal Parkside by 124 pins. Three of the MJHS boys also placed in the top five, earning individual medals, including: Chase Hopper who finished second with a 587, Henry Jones finished third with a 584, and Max Carter finished fourth with a 548.
For the MJHS girls, Abby Porubcansky bowled as an individual and placed second at the IESA Sectionals Tournament with a three-game total of 472, earning an individual medal.
In his second year of coaching the MJHS Bowling teams, Pete Burdette brought home a second IESA Team Sectionals win, with both the MJHS Boys and Girls teams taking home top prizes in 2022.
Both Abby and the MJSH Boys Team advanced to the IESA State competition held at Town & Country Lanes in Joliet on April 21- 22, 2023. The MJHS Boys team was in third place after day one of the tournament and made the top 10 cut for Saturday play. After six additional games of bowling on Saturday, the MJHS boys ended the tournament placing fifth with 6951 pins, just 34 pins short of a third-place finish. Chase Hopper placed eighth overall earning an IESA State medal.
Abby also finished above the cut on Friday at the IESA State tournament and bowled an additional six games on Saturday for a total pinfall of 1482. She placed 33rd overall as an individual bowler.
