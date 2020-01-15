Children and parents in the Deer Creek community and the surrounding areas are invited to attend the January 17 family movie night beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Deer Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 207 N Main Street in Deer Creek.
A recent movie will be shown, and popcorn, water and candy will be served. Please invite your friends and neighbor to this event. Look for more family-centered activities at the Deer Creek Baptist Church in 2020. For more information, call 309-447-6472.
