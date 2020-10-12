Put on your best costumes, decorate your vehicle for Halloween, get the family in the car and head to the Hopedale Wellness Center’s drive-through “Spooktacular” on Thursday, October 29, 2020. This free, annual community event will be a little different than in year’s past, but everyone will still have a “spooktacularly” good time.
Drive by and join the fun at the Hopedale Wellness Center, 222 NW Grove Street, Hopedale, between 5:00-7:30 p.m. Cars will drive-through the event, and each child will receive a goodie bag full of candy, crafts and complimentary guest passes to come back to the Hopedale Wellness Center in the future.
Would you like to win a gift card? Get creative with the Halloween theme and decorate your vehicle so that it can be entered into the contest. Winners will be posted on the Hopedale Wellness Center Facebook Page.
For questions or additional information about “Spooktacular”, please call the Hopedale Wellness Center at 309.449.4500, go to www.hopedalewc.com, or check out the “Spooktacular” Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/789109008582875/.
