More than 1,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the president's list for the 2023 spring semester.
President's list status was earned by 93 first-year undergraduates during the 2023 spring semester at Iowa; 249 second-year students; 294 third-year students and 539 fourth-year students.
The president's list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.
University of Iowa undergraduates who achieve a grade point average (GPA; 4.0 is an A) of 4.0 in 12 semester hours or more of UI-graded coursework and who have no "I" marks (incompletes) or "O" marks (no grade reported) on their records for two consecutive semesters (excluding summer session) are recognized by inclusion on the president's list.
Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F), or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president's list.
The students listed below were named to the president’s list for the 2023 spring semester and are from your area.
Allison Vastine of Morton [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Nursing; Major: Nursing]
Connor Bernitt of Metamora [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering]
Grace Liening of Washington [Classification: undergraduate - first year; College: College of Engineering; Major: Industrial Engineering]
