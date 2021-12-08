The December 10 Senior Adult Ministry Luncheon will be held at the Deer Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Doors open at 11 a.m., with a potluck luncheon served at 11:30 a.m. Featured entrée will be chicken casserole. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Those attending are requested to bring a dish to share. Suggested dishes to bring include potatoes, vegetables, salads and desserts. Program for the day is a concert by Coni Cown of Terre Haute, IN. A free-will offering will be taken. This is the fourth Senior Adult Ministry Luncheon of 2021. Masking will be left up to individual preference at this time.
For further information, call Pastor Steve Evans at (217) 686-0100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.