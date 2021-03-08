Student achievement update
Dr. Teater reported on scores from the winter MAP testing for second through sixth grades comparing them to the 2017-2020 scores.
Ms. Franklin, Director of Student Support Services, reported on the services provided throughout the district, number of IEP students by school, staff-to-student ratios, and needs and cost analysis going forward.
Superintendent’s Report
- The District will recoup 90% of COVID expenditures from the ESSER Fund (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief).
- Basketball is winding down and football, volleyball and soccer will be starting soon at the high school. Football underclass teams will play on Thursdays with varsity playing on Fridays.
The Board of Education agreed to post the following full-time positions for the 2021-22 school year:
- One ELL position
- One Tech position at the high school
- One English position at the high school
- One Special Education position at MJHS
Discussion item
Band lease: The District is looking into a four-year lease term for the purchase of new band uniforms and large instruments. Current uniforms are 10 years old with instruments ranging from 25-40 years old. At the end of the lease, the District would own the uniforms and instruments.
Action items approved
TRS Resolution for Supplemental Savings Plan
If you wish to learn more about a subject, you may view an archived broadcast of the meeting online at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/morton-high-school-morton-morton-il/evt65da957700 or view the District website for posted minutes after being approved by the Board of Education.
