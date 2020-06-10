Minier Corn Daze 2020 sponsoring organization Olympia Kiwanis Club, in conjunction with the Village of Minier, has announced the cancellation of this year’s Corn Daze event in order to help safeguard community members from the COVID19 pandemic, which remains problematic.
With this news, Olympia Kiwanis Club and the Village of Minier have in turn also announced that plans are underway to make the Minier Christmas Celebration 2020 event bigger and better.
Plans include a parade, complete with Santa appearance, a community vendor fair, a VIP reception and more. A reception to celebrate the grand marshall and other VIP’s will follow the parade. More details will develop for what promises to be an all-day family adventure.
The Olympia Kiwanis Club wishes you a safe summer and looks forward to seeing you at Minier’s Christmas Celebration.
