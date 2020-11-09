The Pekin Public Library will be hosting local authors Jim Conover and Terry Castleman at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, at the Pekin Public library.
Jim Conover, who served 20 years on the Pekin Police Department, has written and published five books and made the only western feature film ever produced in Illinois, which is shown around the world. He will discuss his latest book, “Blood Diamonds,” (the second installment of “Deuce Ryker Mystery Series”), and latest film release.
Terry Castleman, a retired Sangamon County Sheriff’s detective, will present "Justice for the Badge," about his 17-year search he conducted for the killer of a Sangamon County Deputy Sheriff. Castleman has written several books, some of which are mandatory reading at colleges.
Social distancing and face masks will be enforced. For more information, please visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.