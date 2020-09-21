Join University of Illinois Extension for the September Diabetes Clinic:,“Kitchen and Food Safety”. Register for the webinar recording online at go.illinois.edu/LMWnutrition. After registering, a link will be sent to the email you provided, giving you access to the recorded webinar and can be viewed anytime from the convenience of your own home.
Learn the four steps to food safety and how to keep a safe kitchen. View this recorded webinar to learn the proven ways to maintain a safe environment while handling and preparing your favorite dishes. Join our trained professionals as they guide you through the ins and outs of maintaining an ideal kitchen environment with diabetes and safety at the forefront. The webinar materials will also include a handout with some important tips to keep in mind while in the kitchen.
Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. This webinar is being offered in place of the usual in-person Diabetes Clinic programs. There is no cost to register for this program.
For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Program Coordinator, Rachel Benn by phone at (309) 663-8306 or email at benn3@illinois.edu.
