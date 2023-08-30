Participants in the August GEMS program used the engineering design process to create a container to keep an egg safe from breaking when dropped from the top of a ladder. The girls explored gravity, force and Newton’s law of motion to help them consider what forces would be reacting on the egg. The girls had a budget to buy materials to construct their containers and brainstormed ideas before getting materials. Then they made and tested their protective containers and improved after their first test. One group successfully protected the egg the first time, the other groups were successful on the second drop.
The next session of GEMS is September 19 from 4-5:30 p.m. Participants will use microscopes to learn what fish scales and trees have in common. Participants will learn how to create a wet mount slide and make observations. All girls in grades 4-7 are welcome but must pre-register through the Morton Public Library at www.mortonlibrary.org.
