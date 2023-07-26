Bethel Lutheran School in Morton is pleased to announce that Elsie Bainbridge, Jordyn Bowers, Aubrey Brandt, Scarlett Caruso, Abigail Clark, Kai Craddick, Reid Eiberger, Matilda Espinal, Jasper Giacobazzi, Briana Gingerich, Eliana Gnagey, Amelia Landwehr, Charlotte Landwehr, Jack Moyer, John Peters, Genevieve VandenBerg and Tyson Widmer have become members of Bethel’s 500 Club by reading 500 or more books or chapters during the 2022-23 school year.