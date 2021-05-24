Five Points Fridays outdoor concert series will continue May 28 with an acoustic performance by The Unemployed Architects and a partnership with Washington Good Neighbor Days.
Good Neighbor Days events kick off at 4 p.m. with the Jr. Firefighter Challenge at the Fire Station located next to Five Points. Oasis Virtual Reality will be providing free virtual gaming from 5- 9 p.m. A Style Show featuring local clothing stores like Boutique 309 and Castaways Consignment will be from 7:30-8 p.m. This event will also feature food from local restaurants like Chef’s Catering, Marachi’s and the Ice Cream Shack, and will be available for purchase from 5-9 p.m.
The Unemployed Architects performance is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The event will be held in the new Five Points Washington outdoor patio and adjacent parking lot area, located on the south end of the facility. A cash bar will be available once the gates open until the conclusion of the event.
The Unemployed Architects started in the small town of Pontiac, IL. They all went to high school together playing in different groups and bands before deciding to do something different. Now based out of Bloomington, IL, they started doing shows all over the Midwest.
They have two different singer-songwriters that come from very different musical backgrounds and come together to really encompass a wide range of sounds. They have been making music for around eight years now and have recently released their first full length album “Design to Shine” (2015).
The performance is open and free to the public; tickets are not required but, for planning purposes, attendees are encouraged to indicate they will attend in the Facebook event listing on the Live at Five Points Facebook page. Limited seating and tables will be provided while adhering to social distancing guidelines, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The Five Points Fridays event is the second event in a series of music performance events. The series is made possible by sponsorships from: headline sponsor MTCO Communications; Live@Five sponsors Hometown Community Banks, Trane, Uftring Automotive, Ameren Illinois, I Do Events, Create A Scene, Washington Dentistry, and Nicole Miller Edward Jones Agency.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue, and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its new outdoor event space, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
The next event in the Five Points Fridays series is scheduled for June 25 with the Peoria duo Black Velvet featuring Billy Kocher and Ami Lynne. A full listing of events in the is available on the Live at Five Points Facebook page or by visiting FivePointsWashington.org. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
