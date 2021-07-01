Fiddler Dennis Stroughmatt will present his program, 'Swing Fiddling from Old Time Radio and Beyond,' at the Pekin Public Library on Tuesday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the library's Storybook Garden. (Rain site will be in the library's Community Room.)
Presenting the fast swing fiddling and humorous stories of his mentor Wade Ray, Stroughmatt will lead audiences through the early years of Old Time Radio and share how music brought America through The Great Depression, WWII, and beyond. This presentation will also be accompanied by rare video of Wade Ray and personal memorabilia from the Wade Ray collection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.