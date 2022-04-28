Upper Iowa University has announced its 2022 Honors and Awards program recipients. As one of the honorees to receive a grant, award and/or scholarship, David Snider of Tremont, IL, was awarded the Jacob D. Burling Memorial Scholarship.
Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.
