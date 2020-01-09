On November 22, 2019, the Hopedale Medical Foundation Governing Board appointed Emily J. Whitson as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to replace outgoing COO Mark Rossi.
Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC) CEO, Alfred Rossi, MD, stated, " We are very pleased that Emily Whitson has accepted this position as the new COO at HMC. We are convinced that with her 14 years of service and experience throughout the complex in its many different departments, she will excel in her new role."
Emily has worked at HMC since 2005, initially working to implement a sports medicine program in the community and then continued to grow professionally within the organization throughout her tenure. In 2008 she became the Manager of the Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Department, then in 2015 Emily was named the Vice President of Clinical Operations. She has maintained this role for four years, developing service lines and managing their operational growth. Personally, Emily resides in Mackinaw and has been married to her husband, Joe, for 16 years. They have two children, Katie Jo (11) and Haden (9).
" I am more than humbled to take on this role at HMC. HMC is a very special place to me and I will endeavor to continue to perpetuate the unique and storied mission and vision that is the foundation of all that we do at HMC day in and day out,” stated Whitson.
Hopedale Medical Complex was founded in 1955 by Dr. Lawrence J. Rossi Sr. with the help of dozens of hardworking area farmers and citizens and has grown exponentially from where it began as a 20-bed facility 64 years ago. Today Hopedale Medical Complex is a nationally recognized 5-star facility with an on-site emergency room, a full-service hospital with state-of-the-art surgical suites, physician's offices, outpatient testing, daycare, Wellness Center, modern Nursing Home, along with an assisted and independent living facility.
