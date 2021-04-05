Acknowledging the significant financial impacts of COVID-19, the Illinois Central College Board of Trustees voted at their March 18 board meeting to freeze tuition for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year. Effective this summer, ICC’s in-district tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year will remain $155 per credit hour. Out-of-district, out-of-state and international student tuition rates also will not increase.
"This tuition freeze demonstrates ICC’s sensitivity to the current economic situation impacting our students, as well as those in our community needing to earn a credential to move their lives forward. We are committed to addressing student financial barriers and providing programming like the Workforce Equity Initiative (WEI). WEI meets people where they are and provides support enabling them to complete a credential and earn a family sustaining wage,” said ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey. “As is our tradition, we continue to provide a high-quality, high-value transfer program, alleviating the need for most students to obtain loans to pursue their baccalaureate degree. All of our students’ goals are best supported by our sensitivity to financial barriers at this time.”
The college’s tuition is the most affordable in the region. It is below the region’s community college average and is significantly lower than competing two and four-year colleges and universities. The current tuition rate, combined with federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding, provides ICC with necessary resources to ensure there is no compromise in the quality of instruction or support to students.
