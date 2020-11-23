Focused on employee empowerment, Hopedale Medical Complex awarded its November Employee Awards. The COO (Character of an Outstanding Organization) and the November Employee of the Month Award, which is nominated and voted on by fellow HMC Employees, were presented.
Winning the November Employee of the Month Award was Kelli Scott-Xanos, a member of the Human Resources Department at HMC. In her nomination, Jill Litwiller shared, “Kelli does an outstanding job of understanding the open position needs on campus, and uses every recruitment tool she can to get department managers quality candidates, who believe in our mission and vision here, at Hopedale Medical Complex.”
The COO (Character of an Outstanding Organization) Award for the month of November was presented to Connie Wittmer, also of the Human Resources Department. Connie was acknowledged for her dedicated work ethic, generous spirit and her ability to make all new employees feel welcome on the HMC Campus. The award is given by the Emily Whitson, COO, who commented, “Connie is an integral part of the Hopedale Medical Complex team. She does at outstanding job of working with all of our new hires here on campus.”
Additionally, one other COO Award was given between the October and November Ceremonies. The October winner was Haley Ratterman, Hospital RN. Haley was not only recognized for her work by her director, she also has made an impact on her peers. A fellow staff member wrote in her nomination, “I just love working with Haley. I learn something new about the ‘Hopedale Way’ every time I work with her. I appreciate her so much!”
HMC now staffs over 300 dedicated employees and healthcare professionals and was recently awarded a 5-Star Rating from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services). In 2020, HMC is celebrating 65 years and continues to be a leader in healthcare innovation. If you are interested in learning more about our current job opportunities, please go to www.hopedalemc.com and click on the careers tab.
