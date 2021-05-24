Cade Coon from Groveland, IL has been named to the Spring 2021 President's List at Culver-Stockton College. By completing academic coursework with 4.00 grade point average, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours, and no grade lower than a C, has resulted in this prestigious honor.
