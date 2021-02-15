Athletic Directors Scott Jones (MHS) and Chris Carter (MJHS) gave an update on the startup of sports this week. All home games will be live streamed via NFHS website/MPTV. Some opponents are broadcasting their home games in various ways. No schools are allowing visiting team fans.
Superintendent’s report
Board members discussed the statement from State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala on Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards. The standards can be found on the ISBE website.
Board members expressed their concern if the standards are passed. They urged citizens to let their legislators know if they are in disagreement with the standards. The Board discussion can be viewed on MP-TV at 24:00.
Action items approved
- November and December Treasurer’s Report
- Overnight/Out of State Trip—MHS Band, Indianapolis, November, 2021
Commented
