The Morton Chamber of Commerce Pumpkin Festival Advisory Committee has announced their plans to host 2020 Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz. While the traditional Morton Pumpkin Festival will not be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Committee is jazzed to offer modified events and virtual opportunities this year. The Advisory Committee, comprised of the Morton Chamber of Commerce staff, Board members and Festival chairs, announced this plan alongside the Village of Morton, Morton Police and Fire Departments, Tazewell County Health Department, Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The safety of the community and guests is of utmost importance as the committee moves forward in planning. Therefore, due to state and local safety guidelines and permits currently not being issued, the carnival will not take place this year. With the State of Illinois currently in Phase 4, activities and events traditionally hosted on Festival grounds will instead be relocated to various local Chamber member businesses and partners. Those looking for Pumpkin Festival-like experiences can visit the Pumpkin Drive Thru for their favorite foods, and the Business-In-Place Expo will be hosted by participating businesses onsite at their locations. The Pumpkin Classic 10K and 2-Mile will be hosted as a virtual event. The Parade will transform into a drive-thru style at the Morton VFW with 2020 Parade Marshal, Doug Shull, and Libby’s Pumpkin team onsite to wave and greet those who attend. The Pumpkin Pin Search will celebrate 2020 with expanded clues and multiple opportunities to find theme pins. Other festivities, such as the sporting events, will follow the current guidelines. For details on other events as they are released, visit www.mortonpumpkinfestival.org.
The theme for this year, “Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz”, was announced in February at the Chamber Annual Meet Up. The theme evokes a celebration of Morton’s history with a special focus on the important events that occurred in the 1920’s. New events, as well as new public art displays will highlight this history and encourage the creation of new memories.
“The goal of the Pumpkin Festival has always been to ‘Gather and Give’,” says Leigh Ann Brown, Morton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, “however, this year’s ‘gathering’ will look different but our Give Back to the community will be even greater. The goal this year is to focus our Give Back on promoting our local brick and mortar businesses with Talk of the Town restaurant and retail-themed experiences.”
The 2020 Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz will be held Wednesday, September 16 through Saturday, September 19, in thanks to lead sponsor Nestle Libby’s, with several events and programs beginning in late August.
The Morton Pumpkin Festival was named the Best of Peoria - Best Community Event once again this year. The Morton Pumpkin Festival generates resources to allow the Morton Chamber of Commerce to fulfill their mission to strengthen business and enhance community. To learn more about Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz, visit www.mortonpumpkinfestival.org or call (309) 263-2491.
