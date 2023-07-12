The Illinois Principals Association, which serves more than 6,100 educational leaders throughout the state of Illinois, announced the following school leaders to serve as the Executive Board for the IPA.

President – Paul Kelly, Elk Grove High School, Elk Grove Village

Immediate Past-President – Raúl Gastón, Jefferson Middle School, Villa Park  

President-Elect – Cris Edwards, Richland County Elementary School, Olney

Treasurer – Shaun Grant, South Elementary School, Chillicothe 

Secretary – Dr. Tron Young, Joseph Arthur Middle School, O’Fallon

Other new board members include:

Assistant Principals Chairperson - Jamie Adolphson, Morton High School, Morton

NAESP Representative – Craig Beals, Nuttall Middle School, Robinson

NASSP Coordinator – Raúl Gaston, Jefferson Middle School, Villa Park

Amber Sensabaugh, principal of Northeast Jr. High School, East Moline, as state director for the Blackhawk Region

Jennifer Dietrich, principal of Marquette Elementary School, Marquette Heights, as state director for the Central Illinois Valley Region

Megan Carroll, principal of Carolyn Wenz Elementary School, Paris, as state director for the Illini Region

Kurt Preble, principal of West Oak Intermediate School, Mundelein, as state director for the Lake Region

Martín Da Costa, principal of Winston Campus Jr. High School, Palatine, as state director for the North Cook Region

Shannon Cremeens, principal of Oregon Jr./Sr. High School, Oregon, as state director for the Northwest Region

Kim Enriquez, principal of Mascoutah Elementary School, Mascoutah, as state director for the Southwestern Region

Paula Daley, principal of Northbrook School, Mendota, as state director for the Starved Rock Region

Dan Laverty, principal of Hubert H. Humphrey Middle School, Bolingbrook, as state director for the Three Rivers Region

Beth Probst, principal of Newton Community High School, Newton, as state director for the Wabash Valley Region

The Illinois Principals Association mission is to develop, support, and advocate for innovative educational leaders. For more information about the IPA, please visit www.ilprincipals.org.