The Illinois Principals Association, which serves more than 6,100 educational leaders throughout the state of Illinois, announced the following school leaders to serve as the Executive Board for the IPA.
President – Paul Kelly, Elk Grove High School, Elk Grove Village
Immediate Past-President – Raúl Gastón, Jefferson Middle School, Villa Park
President-Elect – Cris Edwards, Richland County Elementary School, Olney
Treasurer – Shaun Grant, South Elementary School, Chillicothe
Secretary – Dr. Tron Young, Joseph Arthur Middle School, O’Fallon
Other new board members include:
Assistant Principals Chairperson - Jamie Adolphson, Morton High School, Morton
NAESP Representative – Craig Beals, Nuttall Middle School, Robinson
NASSP Coordinator – Raúl Gaston, Jefferson Middle School, Villa Park
Amber Sensabaugh, principal of Northeast Jr. High School, East Moline, as state director for the Blackhawk Region
Jennifer Dietrich, principal of Marquette Elementary School, Marquette Heights, as state director for the Central Illinois Valley Region
Megan Carroll, principal of Carolyn Wenz Elementary School, Paris, as state director for the Illini Region
Kurt Preble, principal of West Oak Intermediate School, Mundelein, as state director for the Lake Region
Martín Da Costa, principal of Winston Campus Jr. High School, Palatine, as state director for the North Cook Region
Shannon Cremeens, principal of Oregon Jr./Sr. High School, Oregon, as state director for the Northwest Region
Kim Enriquez, principal of Mascoutah Elementary School, Mascoutah, as state director for the Southwestern Region
Paula Daley, principal of Northbrook School, Mendota, as state director for the Starved Rock Region
Dan Laverty, principal of Hubert H. Humphrey Middle School, Bolingbrook, as state director for the Three Rivers Region
Beth Probst, principal of Newton Community High School, Newton, as state director for the Wabash Valley Region
The Illinois Principals Association mission is to develop, support, and advocate for innovative educational leaders. For more information about the IPA, please visit www.ilprincipals.org.
