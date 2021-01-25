Cade Coon of Groveland was recently recognized at Culver-Stockton College for making the president's list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.
Students on the president's list have earned a 4.0 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory or pass/fail basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president's list.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.
