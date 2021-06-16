Washington, IL (61571)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially early. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.