More than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester.
Among those students are; Addison Bennett of Morton, Connor Bernitt of Metamora, Sydney Billimack of Metamora, Sloane Eggenberger of Mackinaw, Josephine Hermann of Washington, Robert Kessler of Metamora, Kaylee Lichtenstein of Morton, Chloe Patterson of Morton, Jeremiah Poppen of Germantown Hills, Grant Reed of Washington, Abigail Richards of Morton, and Allison Vastine of Morton.
