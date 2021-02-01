The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will hold its February 11, 2021 meeting at 1 p.m. at the Deer Creek Community Center. Presenter for the day’s program will be Mary Compton. Her topic will be “The Importance of Hydration”. Members are asked to bring names and addresses of nursing home residents and shut-ins to the meeting. Valentine’s card will be addressed to them at the meeting. Carol Goodman will provide the treats for the meeting. Those attending should bring a bottle of water. Ideas for the March potluck in honor of HCE month will be discussed.
All women of the Deer Creek and surrounding communities are invited to attend the Deer Creek HCE meetings. For further information, call Mary at 309-447-6433.
