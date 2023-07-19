The University of Tampa has honored 2,007 students who were named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list.
The following local students were named to the dean's list:
Emma Skinner of Morton (61550), a sophomore majoring in Marketing BS
Darri Stuber of Pekin (61554), a junior majoring in Environmental Science BS
Chloe Schonert of Washington (61571), a junior majoring in Education-Secondary Mathematics BS
