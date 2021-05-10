The Board of Education, during the May 4, 2021, meeting, approved the 2021 Board of Election Results. Kevin Austin and David Cross were recognized and thanked for their service to Morton School District. The Oath of Office was administered by President Shad Beaty to incumbents Tom Neeley and Bart Rinkenberger, and new board members Diane Krall and Jerry Rudd. After seating the new board members, a reception was held for the outgoing members.
Board of Education Officers for the 2021-22 year were elected as follows: President—Jeff Schmidgall; Vice President—Tim Braker; Secretary—Bart Rinkenberger.
Dr. Hill noted that this week is National Teacher Appreciation Week. He extended his and the Board’s appreciation and thanks for the astounding year nearly completed by the 709 teachers and support staff. Their efforts are deeply appreciated by the community, Board of Education, and Administration.
Superintendent’s Report—
-Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 10:00 a.m. Rain dates are Sunday, May 16, 2:00 p.m., and Wednesday, May 19, 7:00 p.m., all at Carper Field.
-A Retirement Reception will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 3:30—5:00 p.m. in the MHS cafeteria.
-Congratulations to the MHS Spark Monkeys welding team that placed 5th overall in the Mid-Illini contest. Also, two MHS students placed 3rd overall.
-Continuing to track state legislation. HB 7—forced consolidation has been defeated. HB 2789 - Legislation for the state to set clear parameters for in-person instruction. This bill would take away all local control for in-person instruction.
Action Items Approved—
-Jackson Street crosswalk improvements with costs to be shared with the Village
-Re-appointment of administrators for one year along with a 2.5% salary increase
-Purchase of a maintenance vehicle
-Digital signs at four school buildings
-Final 2020-2021 school calendar—last day for students is a half day on May 20 and an institute day on May 21 for teachers.
-Out of State/Overnight Trips—MHS Boys Basketball Tourneys—Wisconsin Dells, WI and Morris, IL, June 2021
-Food Service Contract with Arbor Food Service for the 2020-2022 school year.
If you wish to learn more about a subject, you may view an archived broadcast of the meeting on MP-TV available on the District website; and/or watch our website for posted minutes after being approved by the Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.