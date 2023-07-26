Monmouth College had 136 student-athletes, representing 18 sports, named Midwest Conference academic all-conference on Friday. The Scots had 43 student-athletes earn academic all-conference in multiple sports for the Midwest Conference, resulting in 179 academic all-conference selections.
Of those 179 MWC honorees, 95 represent women's teams while 84 come from men's teams. The football team leads the way with 21 overall selections while the women's outdoor track and field team had 19 honorees, one more than the women's indoor track & field team. Baseball (15), men's indoor and outdoor track and field (13), volleyball (13), women's soccer (12) and women's basketball (11) were also in double digits. Volleyball and women's outdoor track & field had the second most selections in the MWC while both men's track & field teams and women's indoor track & field were third. Women's basketball and women's tennis were fourth.
The Scots had 64 selections from fall sports, 59 from winter sports and 56 from spring sports. In addition to these MWC academic all-conference selections, the Scots put two men's golfers on the SLIAC academic all-conference team last month plus three men's lacrosse players were honored in the MLC and 11 women's players by the MWLC. Overall, Monmouth had 195 academic all-conference honorees in the three conferences for which they participate in athletics for the 2022-23 academic year and 21 of the 22 sponsored sports had at least one selection.
The MWC honorees announced on Friday are as follows:
Fall Sports
Men's Cross Country (4): Neo Colter, Eli DeBrock, Eli Newton, William Plumley
Women's Cross Country (3): Lindsay Eaton, Skylar Garey, Lexi Shields
Football (21): Isaac Anderson, Zane Beebe, Jackson Bergren, Francois Boney, Derek Chandler, Dylan Cullick, Dylan Duvall, Caleb Endicott, Riley Fetterer, Addison Fletcher, Jermaih Glen-Louis Charles, Devin Graham, Luke Hunter, Cole Jackson, Seth Johnson, Kyler Pessman, Sam Phillips, Luke Reavis, David Schnittger, Ashton Summers, Cody Szelc.
Men's Soccer (6): James Azzi, Wyatt Mayor, Matthew Rhenals, Reid Sondgeroth, Tanner Viren, Christopher Zavala
Women's Soccer (12): Anna Davison, Kaylee Doebert, Sydney Grant, Brooke Gruby, Nicole Koppers, Samantha Koppers, Natalya Main, Alyssa Mileham, Elizabeth Schmidt, Lea Selquist, Madison Walker, Bronte De Zwart.
Women's Tennis (5): Isabel Hammond, Emily Henson, Emily Laughlin, Ditza Montesinos, Jennifer Shimmin.
Volleyball (13): Paige Bergschneider, Amanda Dybal, Isabel Gimm, Savannah Hixon, Ana Iatauro, Lauryn Jeffries, Sarah LaHood, Kalista Merrill, Camille Prentiss, Alana Robertson, Savannah Robinson, Kenzie Russell, Layne Wright.
Winter Sports
Men's Basketball (9): Oscar Alcobendas, Francois Boney, Declan Flynn, Ganon Greenman, Tyler Harms, Jason Huber, Turner Plumer, Yuvraj Sidhu, Kyle Taylor
Women's Basketball (11): Kiersten Cox, Olivia Dinges, Courtney Farwell, Ella Goodrich, Lily Harlan, Madison Heisch, Allie Hoy, Abbie Johnson, Audrey Law, Averi Rangel, Zoie Wall
Men's Swimming (1): Ethan Main
Women's Swimming (7): Nicole Fitch, Kaitlyn Fox, Lauren Johnson, Bella Peetz, Evelyn Schaefer, Jaidlyn Sellers, Andre Tapia
Men's Indoor Track & Field (13): Reed Bona, Neo Colter, Eli DeBrock, Luke Ditsworth, Maurice Greene, Luke Jachimiec, Eli Newton, Blake Orwig, Sam Phillips, William Plumley, Jeff Schnetzler, Peter Soutsos, Reed Wilson
Women's Indoor Track & Field (18): Bethany Allen, Kayla Braun, Ally Celus, Ally Clay, Addi Cox, Megan Dailey, Amanda Dybal, Lindsay Eaton, Carina Engst, Skylar Garey, Miranda Hursey, Kady Patelski, Delaney Rexroat, Madison Rusk, Lexi Shields, Jillian Toth, Linsey Turner, Alyssa Villarreal.
Spring Sports
Baseball (15): Christian Centeno, Nicholas Corman, Dean Duncan, Derek Fitzgerald, Addison Fletcher, Todd Fowler, Jeff Garrett, Tyler Houck, Alexander Keenan, Logan Komater, Clayton Matkovic, Tim McNally, Nathan Reed, Cade Sharp, Owen Wolfe
Softball (7): Madelyn Belville, Lillian Hucke, MyKenzie Kloess, Abby Leber, Kendall Lewis, Addison Steward, Calista Warmowski.
Men's Tennis (2): Spencer Corn, Sawyer Day
Men's Outdoor Track & Field (13): Reed Bona, Neo Colter, Eli DeBrock, Luke Ditsworth, Maurice Greene, Luke Jachimiec, Eli Newton, Blake Orwig, Sam Phillips, William Plumley, Jeff Schnetzler, Peter Soutsos, Reed Wilson
Women's Outdoor Track & Field (19): Bethany Allen, Kayla Braun, Ally Celus, Ally Clay, Addi Cox, Megan Dailey, Amanda Dybal, Lindsay Eaton, Carina Engst, Skylar Garey, Miranda Hursey, Abbie Johnson, Kady Patelski, Delaney Rexroat, Madison Rusk, Lexi Shields, Jillian Toth, Linsey Turner, Alyssa Villarreal.
Representing the league's 18 sponsored sports, the MWC academic all-conference team features 843 award winners participating in men's sports, 700 women's sports participants and 298 multi-sport athletes. The criteria to be recognized as an academic all-conference selection include having satisfied a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.33, which is calculated only in the awarded academic year.
Last month, Briggs Bossert and Ganon Greenman were named SLIAC academic all-conference for men's golf. Also in June the MLC and MWLC announced their academic all-conference selections. For men's lacrosse, Xandru Borst, Gavin Conway and Dominick Knazur were honored. For women's lacrosse, Natasha Bernius, Anna Davison, Kaylee Doebert, Noelle Faulk, Abigail Furness, Sydney Grant, MacKenzie Holmes, Madison Meldrum, Elizabeth Schmidt, Lea Selquist and Olivia Turley were honored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.