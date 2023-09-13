The Peoria County Genealogical Society will be at the German American Society heritage tent. Drop by anytime on Saturday between 2-6 p.m. and Sunday between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. during Oktoberfest on the Peoria Riverfront.
Let researchers help you with your family tree research. Volunteers will assist with your family tree research by researching one of your ancestors. Please bring as much information for your ancestor as possible such as maiden name, spouse, birth, death, and marriage dates and locations. PCGS will also have handouts.
