All ages are welcome to sign-up for Morton Library's 2021 Summer Reading Program- Reading Colors Your World. Babies, children, teens and adults can all participate. Registration began June 1 and readers have until July 26 to redeem their reading time for prizes and drawing entries.
Families who can't get enough summer reading fun can join the Family Bingo Challenge. Each completed bingo earns the family a star for their yard sign and an entry into a drawing for the winning family's choice of a family membership to the Peoria Zoo, Peoria Playhouse, Peoria Riverfront Museum or Wildlife Prairie Park.
Bring your picnic lunch and come to Hannah's Reading Garden on Fridays in June and July for a family friendly show beginning at 12:30 p.m. June performances include magic, juggling, science and puppets!
For more information about the summer reading program, summer events, or to see or download the Summer Program guide visit www.mortonlibrary.org/summer-reading or call (309) 263-2200.
