As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Collegiate Sales Competition (NCSC) was held virtually this year. The Bradley University Sales team quickly adapted to this change of format and finished in fifth place overall. Aggie Bielinski finished in the Top 25 and Natalie Konopka finished in the Top 8.
Bradley marketing instructor and sales team coach Brad Eskridge said, "I'm so incredibly proud of our Sales Team. After planning for months to sell face-to-face, they seamlessly transitioned to a virtual format with very little time to prepare."
The NCSC provides an opportunity for dedicated collegiate sales students to improve their skills and pursue career opportunities with top professional sales organizations. The NCSC facilitates the engagement of industry sales leaders with leading sales professors from across the U.S.
The Bradley University sales team consists of:
Aggie Bielinski - Senior, Marketing, Management and Leadership
Natalie Konopka - Senior, Marketing, Public Relations
Andrea Jara Reyes - Senior, Marketing
Brooklynn Schmidgall - Senior, Marketing
