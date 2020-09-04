Administrative Reports
- Annual report of textbook and instructional materials used throughout the district.
- Annual report of extra-curricular participation numbers.
- Sixth Day Enrollment Report—Dr. Smock reviewed enrollment numbers as of August 18. Elementary, in-person - 1,422, remote - 122; Junior High, in-person – 468, remote - 36; High School, in-person – 940, remote - 67; Morton Academy - 15.
Superintendent’s Report
- Seniors will be taking the SAT test (postponed in the spring) on Wednesday, September 23. Freshmen, sophomores and juniors will have a remote learning day so seniors can be spread throughout the building for social distancing.
- Administration is currently working on guidelines for teaching students and expectations for students that are being quarantined due to being exposed to someone testing positive. Generally, the students are healthy but cannot attend school for a brief amount of time.
- MJHS construction is on schedule. The driveway is taking shape with work on the parking to begin soon.
- Administration and MEA have had productive meetings to resolve some concerns due to the different teaching conditions brought on by COVID-19.
Action Item Approved
- Revision of policies from various sections as recommended by the Illinois Association of School Boards policy service.
Commented
