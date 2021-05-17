When James W. “Bill” Oxford of Lenoir, NC, National Commander of the American Legion, came to Peoria’s downtown War Memorial on May 12, he honored those who have served the United States military or are presently serving in the U.S. military and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. This event occurred during the American Legion’s National Armed Forces Week. Also present was the Illinois Commander of the American Legion, Roy Weber, and Commander of Washington Post 100, Department of Illinois, Jim Talaska. Three commanders participated in a wreath laying ceremony honoring past, present and future veterans.
Larry McWherter, Provost of the Tazewell County Area Ceremonial Team (TACT), was responsible for organizing the veterans that participated in the flag display, the 21-gun salute, and playing of Taps at the end of the ceremony. Superintendent of TACT, Steve Saal, also attended the ceremony. Nora Haynes of Pekin stood at rest before the ceremony. While not a veteran, Haynes attends ceremonies honoring the veterans.
Norma Hoffman, member of the Brimfield American Legion Post, served in the US Air Force from 1972-1975. Her position at Grand Forks Air Force Base (319th bomber wing) gave her the opportunity to support the service men flying B52s and KC 135s. Hoffman lives in Pekin.
Approximately 60 persons attended the May 12 ceremony that was fortunate to be held under a blue, cloudless sky. Commander Talaska thanked everyone who attended the ceremony and asked that veterans should be kept in our prayers. The day concluded with a banquet at Washington’s American Legion Post #100.
