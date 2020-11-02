Centered around the concept of Mission Excellence, Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC) Employees surround themselves in a culture where the expectation is always for excellent performance and they recognize the work they do truly makes a difference in the lives of others each day. For the month of October, HMC was able to honor two employees who exemplify these characteristics.
The first Employee of the Month for October was awarded to Lydia May, Office Coordinator at the Hopedale Wellness Center. Nominated two separate times by fellow colleagues, Lydia was praised for her dedication and commitment, and her ability to take on new tasks with ease and professionalism. Jill Litwiller shared in her nomination, “Lydia has shown an excellent attention to detail which ensures that the needs of both the complex and the patients are met.”
Caitlin Eberle, Medical Arts Receptionist, was awarded the second Employee of the Month award for October. Beginning her career in the Hopedale Wellness Center, Caitlin transitioned to the Medical Arts position within the last year and currently works in the Tremont office. As described by Joe Whitson, Medical Arts Practice Manager, “Caitlin is responsible, kind and extremely helpful to all patients she interacts with daily. I do believe that Caitlin truly displays the HMC spirit of work and mission and is without a doubt, worthy of employee of the month.”
HMC is honored to have over 300 dedicated employees and healthcare professionals and was awarded a 5-Star Rating from CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services). In 2020, HMC is celebrating 65 years and continues to be a leader in healthcare innovation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.