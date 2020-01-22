St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin will host a Paint & Sip on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. in the St. Joseph School cafeteria, 300 S. Sixth Street, Pekin. This is one of many different events scheduled to celebrate the annual Spring Festival.
Cost is $40 per person and includes dinner, beverages (wine, beer, sparkling juice, water) and supplies for the painting you will create and keep. The public is welcome! Please join them for a fun evening of food and fellowship.
For more information or to register, call the St. Joseph Parish Center at (309)-347-6108. Register by January 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.