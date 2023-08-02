We Care will again be sponsoring the Precious Pumpkin Baby Contest in conjunction with the Morton Pumpkin Festival. Entry will be submitted online at the We Care (www.wecareofmorton.com) and TCRC (www.tcrcorg.com) websites.
Applications will be limited to the first 60 entries. Entrants must be under the age of 24 months and reside in Tazewell County. Submit a completed entry form online and upload a 5” x 7” vertical photo of the child by August 31, 2023.
Voting will begin Sept. 1, 2023, at the Blain’s Farm & Fleet store where the photos will be displayed, as well as online under Events on both, the TCRC and We Care websites.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three girls and the top three boys. The first-place girl and first-place boy will be featured in the parade with their parents. All entrants receive participation ribbons.
Proceeds go to help support We Care and their local programs.
Call Kourtney Hilyard at 309-347-7148 with any questions.
