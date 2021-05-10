Three Illinois Central College agricultural students received the first-place team award in the National Professional Agricultural Student Conference Overall Livestock Specialty Division held virtually in March. Teams were scored on written tests, problem-solving, and a team presentation. Team members included Kate Henkel, El Paso, IL; Spencer Atkinson, Huntington, IN; and Evan Link, Gilson, IL. Individually, Link placed second in the nation.
