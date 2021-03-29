The Morton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Drive-Thru Forecast Breakfast from 7:30-9:30am on Thursday, April 15 at Knights of Columbus in Morton.
“The Forecast Breakfast provides an opportunity for all citizens and businesses to gain the pulse of our community,” says Leigh Ann Brown, Executive Director and CEO of the Morton Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Council. “We are thrilled to be able to host this event and keep our community informed through an expanded virtual audience.”
Like last year’s format, the Chamber is holding the event virtually. Registrants will receive an exclusive link to the roundtable discussion from community leaders and can pick up their pancake breakfast at the Knights of Columbus.
Speakers will include Village of Morton Mayor Jeff Kaufman, Morton Public Library Director Alissa Williams, Morton CUSD 709 Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hill, Morton Park District Director Joel Dickerson and Morton Economic Development Council CEO Leigh Ann Brown.
Registration is available online at www.mortonchamber.org. Tickets are $20 and include the online link to the roundtable, pancakes, sausage and fruit. Registration also includes $5 in Pumpkin Bucks for the upcoming 55th Pumpkin Festival: Pumpkins, Tailgates, and Traditions.
This event is sponsored by Justin Ferrill with Coldwell Banker Commercial.
For questions regarding the Forecast Breakfast, contact the Morton Chamber at info@mortonillinois.org or (309) 263-2491.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce is a member-based, non-profit organization with a mission to strengthen business and enhance the community through promoting businesses, connecting businesses to valuable resources, and building opportunities for community development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.